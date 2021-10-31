Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) PT Lowered to $240.00

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $255.00 to $240.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target indicates a potential upside of 36.93% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Allegiant Travel from $326.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Allegiant Travel from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Allegiant Travel from $278.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Allegiant Travel from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.27.
ALGT opened at $175.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 1.71. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $129.37 and a 1 year high of $271.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.70.
In related news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 1,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total transaction of $330,800.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,728,514.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott Sheldon sold 1,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total value of $364,310.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,118,285.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,895 shares of company stock worth $728,317. 16.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Allegiant Travel in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 52.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 20.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 51.5% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.
About Allegiant Travel
Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.
