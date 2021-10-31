Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) PT Lowered to $240.00

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $255.00 to $240.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target indicates a potential upside of 36.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Allegiant Travel from $326.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Allegiant Travel from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Allegiant Travel from $278.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Allegiant Travel from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.27.

ALGT opened at $175.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 1.71. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $129.37 and a 1 year high of $271.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $459.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.35 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($4.28) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 1,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total transaction of $330,800.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,728,514.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott Sheldon sold 1,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total value of $364,310.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,118,285.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,895 shares of company stock worth $728,317. 16.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Allegiant Travel in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 52.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 20.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 51.5% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

