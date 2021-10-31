Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Purchased by Black Maple Capital Management LP

Black Maple Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BABA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 716.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,678,000 after buying an additional 5,781,188 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth about $753,169,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,928,602,000 after buying an additional 2,838,191 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 77.9% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,160,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,397,111,000 after buying an additional 2,697,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth about $441,083,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.22.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $4.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $164.94. 17,139,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,786,468. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.29 and its 200 day moving average is $194.71. The stock has a market cap of $448.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $138.43 and a 12 month high of $311.44.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $14.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.