Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 94,369 Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Alberta Investment Management Corp reduced its stake in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 575,407 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 94,369 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.45% of Celestica worth $4,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celestica in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celestica in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celestica in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Celestica in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Celestica in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CLS shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Celestica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Shares of NYSE:CLS opened at $9.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.05 and a 200-day moving average of $8.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.67. Celestica Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.82 and a 52-week high of $10.53.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Celestica had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 9.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Celestica Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

