Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 44,300 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,300 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $5,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in Kellogg by 6,664.9% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,658,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619,300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Kellogg by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,225,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,788 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Kellogg by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,420,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,552 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Kellogg in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,844,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Kellogg by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,876,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,816,000 after purchasing an additional 654,495 shares in the last quarter. 85.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.89.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $5,159,207.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $5,217,479.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 499,997 shares of company stock worth $31,737,304 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of K stock opened at $61.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.06 and its 200 day moving average is $64.02. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $56.61 and a 12 month high of $68.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 37.51%. Kellogg’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.15%.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

