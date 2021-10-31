Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 136,400 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 136,400 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $3,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 11.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 46,612.9% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 28,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 4.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 8.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 840,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,109,000 after purchasing an additional 65,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 6.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARW opened at $115.75 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.08 and a 12-month high of $124.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.38. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 4,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.47, for a total transaction of $483,858.93. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,909 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,950.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 11,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total transaction of $1,364,630.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,720.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,929 shares of company stock valued at $4,331,764. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

