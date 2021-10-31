Alberta Investment Management Corp Invests $4.93 Million in Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOC)

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 508,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,928,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PTOC. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $170,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $639,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $966,000. Finally, Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $1,327,000.

NASDAQ PTOC opened at $9.72 on Friday. Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.69.

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify the business in the areas of InsurTech or insurance. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Ohio.

