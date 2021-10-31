Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $4.34 Million Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 72.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,010 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 20,145 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $4,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 518,826 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,886,000 after purchasing an additional 6,388 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 94.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,591,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,532 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 18.5% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 12.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 3.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. 81.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $89.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.05. The company has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.32 and a twelve month high of $106.89.

DHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, July 19th. BTIG Research cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.06.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

