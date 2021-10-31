Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $4.12 Million Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,100 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $4,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 363.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 413.3% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BRO opened at $63.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 0.71. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $42.72 and a one year high of $67.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.49 and its 200-day moving average is $55.23.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $770.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 22.16%.

BRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.36.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $409,111.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

