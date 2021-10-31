Alberta Investment Management Corp Grows Stake in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 135.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 91,833 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Methanex were worth $5,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Methanex by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 47,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Methanex by 178.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 184,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,088,000 after buying an additional 118,088 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,078,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Methanex by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 268,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,879,000 after buying an additional 13,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MEOH. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $48.00 target price on shares of Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised shares of Methanex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James set a $62.00 target price on shares of Methanex and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Methanex in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $44.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 2.09. Methanex Co. has a one year low of $28.86 and a one year high of $52.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.45 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 6.44%. Methanex’s quarterly revenue was up 85.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Methanex Co. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

About Methanex

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

