Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys Shares of 345,300 Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 345,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,902,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Lufax by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,342,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,574,000 after buying an additional 1,055,827 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lufax by 191.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,484,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,880,000 after buying an additional 12,147,031 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lufax by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,754,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,924,000 after buying an additional 501,907 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lufax by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 6,932,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,340,000 after buying an additional 1,520,068 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Lufax by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,175,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,000 after buying an additional 651,499 shares during the period. 9.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LU stock opened at $6.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion and a PE ratio of 6.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $6.22 and a 12 month high of $20.17.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Lufax had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 18.61%. On average, equities analysts predict that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LU shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lufax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.80 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.30 to $9.80 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.12.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

