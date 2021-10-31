Akoustis Technologies (AKTS) to Release Earnings on Monday

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 1st. Analysts expect Akoustis Technologies to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.85% and a negative net margin of 667.21%. The company had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. The company’s revenue was up 501.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Akoustis Technologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ AKTS opened at $7.52 on Friday. Akoustis Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $19.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.87. The firm has a market cap of $386.38 million, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

In related news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $56,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,698 shares of company stock worth $126,237. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Akoustis Technologies stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 11,643 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. 48.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

