Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $852.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.52 million. On average, analysts expect Akamai Technologies to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AKAM stock opened at $105.46 on Friday. Akamai Technologies has a 12 month low of $92.64 and a 12 month high of $124.91. The firm has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

Several analysts recently commented on AKAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.73.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

