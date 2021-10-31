Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 230,500 shares, an increase of 59.3% from the September 30th total of 144,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 121.3 days.

Separately, Barclays set a $25.45 target price on shares of Aixtron and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of AIXXF opened at $24.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.56 and a 200-day moving average of $24.97. Aixtron has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $31.17.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

