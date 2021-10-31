Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the forty research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $172.74.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABNB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Airbnb from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Airbnb from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.31, for a total value of $681,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.06, for a total value of $4,251,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,380,632 shares of company stock worth $210,757,754 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 265.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,287,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,637,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928,106 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 180.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,104,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,347,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503,302 shares in the last quarter. Greylock Xiii GP LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth $862,284,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Airbnb by 2,034.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,140,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Airbnb by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,903,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513,275 shares in the last quarter. 25.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $170.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.28 billion and a PE ratio of -10.99. Airbnb has a fifty-two week low of $121.50 and a fifty-two week high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

