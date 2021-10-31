Airbloc Price Hits $0.0287 on Major Exchanges (ABL)

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. Airbloc has a market capitalization of $7.23 million and $14,654.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Airbloc coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0287 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Airbloc has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Airbloc alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00048361 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.24 or 0.00234456 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00013551 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.08 or 0.00096314 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004365 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 178.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00006074 BTC.

Airbloc Coin Profile

Airbloc is a coin. It was first traded on April 21st, 2018. Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 coins and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 coins. The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Airbloc’s official message board is medium.com/airbloc . The official website for Airbloc is www.airbloc.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Airbloc Protocol redefines how data is collected, monetized and utilized. Leveraging blockchain technology and token economics, it seeks to facilitate more transparent data flow between data owners, data providers, and data consumers.Ultimately, it aims to return data ownership back to data owners, provide applications with tools to collect and monetize data legitimately and allow data consumers to purchase explicitly consented data with an auditable source of provenance for their business intelligence, research, and targeted marketing purposes. The ABL token it's mainly used as a means of participating in the network such as payment settlement by data consumers for data exchange and staking to register and maintain a node. “

Buying and Selling Airbloc

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Airbloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Airbloc should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Airbloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Airbloc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Airbloc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.