Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Stake Raised by Bragg Financial Advisors Inc

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $8,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,348,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,566,277,000 after purchasing an additional 232,987 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,086,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,205,963,000 after purchasing an additional 628,329 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,711,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,218,508,000 after purchasing an additional 571,313 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,552,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,019,015,000 after purchasing an additional 94,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,089,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $587,824,000 after purchasing an additional 200,914 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $299.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $66.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.74. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $245.75 and a one year high of $327.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.51.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APD. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Mizuho started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $313.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.67.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

