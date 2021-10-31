Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) Given a €4.50 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) received a €4.50 ($5.29) price objective from equities researchers at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.57% from the company’s current price.

AF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €4.40 ($5.18) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €3.50 ($4.12) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €3.00 ($3.53) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €1.98 ($2.33) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €1.50 ($1.76) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of €3.25 ($3.82).

EPA AF opened at €4.07 ($4.79) on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €4.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €4.32. Air France-KLM has a one year low of €6.88 ($8.09) and a one year high of €14.65 ($17.24).

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

