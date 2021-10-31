AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. (NYSE:RERE) Short Interest Up 107.5% in October

AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. (NYSE:RERE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 258,600 shares, a growth of 107.5% from the September 30th total of 124,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 342,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AiHuiShou International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of AiHuiShou International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of AiHuiShou International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AiHuiShou International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $748,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AiHuiShou International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $822,000. 6.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AiHuiShou International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AiHuiShou International in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.80 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on AiHuiShou International in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Shares of AiHuiShou International stock opened at $7.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.60. AiHuiShou International has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $18.49.

AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $289.27 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AiHuiShou International will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

AiHuiShou International Company Profile

AiHuiShou International Co Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

