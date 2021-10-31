AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.75-$9.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.9-$11.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.35 billion.AGCO also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.750-$9.000 EPS.

AGCO traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.21. 843,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.57. AGCO has a 52 week low of $76.04 and a 52 week high of $158.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.35.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 21.45%. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AGCO will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.26%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AGCO from $170.00 to $156.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AGCO from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AGCO from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of AGCO to a positive rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $146.79.

In other news, SVP Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $698,314.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 125,590 shares in the company, valued at $17,366,585.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $242,147.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,814.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AGCO stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 442,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 90,916 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.59% of AGCO worth $57,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

