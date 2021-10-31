Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) Short Interest Down 46.2% in October

Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,800 shares, a drop of 46.2% from the September 30th total of 167,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 204,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aenza S.A.A. stock. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 22,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aenza S.A.A. stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.94. The stock had a trading volume of 8,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,706. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Aenza S.A.A. has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $2.97.

Aenza SAA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of engineering, management consulting, real estate, and corporate shares trading services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Construction, Infrastructure, Real Estate, Technical Services, and Parent Company Operation.

