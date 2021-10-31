Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) CFO Sells $80,700.00 in Stock

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) CFO Todd Waltz sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $80,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Aemetis stock opened at $19.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65 and a beta of -0.50. Aemetis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $27.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.56.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $54.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.85 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aemetis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,854 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 818.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 400,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after buying an additional 357,312 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Aemetis by 1,396.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 45,031 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aemetis by 191.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 420,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,697,000 after purchasing an additional 276,119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMTX. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Aemetis in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

