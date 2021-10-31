AdvisorShares Hotel ETF (NYSEARCA:BEDZ) Shares Down 0.5%

AdvisorShares Hotel ETF (NYSEARCA:BEDZ)’s share price were down 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.00 and last traded at $26.26. Approximately 4,848 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 9,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.38.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.22.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AdvisorShares Hotel ETF stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Hotel ETF (NYSEARCA:BEDZ) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,130 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC owned about 27.49% of AdvisorShares Hotel ETF worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Featured Story: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Hotel ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Hotel ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.