Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Given New C$9.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AAVVF. CIBC raised their target price on Advantage Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Advantage Energy from C$7.25 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Advantage Energy from C$5.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on Advantage Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.72.

Shares of OTCMKTS AAVVF opened at $5.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.72. Advantage Energy has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $5.70. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 141.50 and a beta of 1.87.

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $62.79 million during the quarter.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

