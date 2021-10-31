Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on AMD. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.36.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Shares of AMD opened at $120.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $145.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.15. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $128.08.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $13,215,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,816,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,771,269.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,045 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total value of $6,791,207.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 494,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,302,979.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 408,920 shares of company stock valued at $44,036,202 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 680.0% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Recommended Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.