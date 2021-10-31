ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a growth of 104.5% from the September 30th total of 674,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADiTx Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th.

ADiTx Therapeutics stock opened at $1.63 on Friday. ADiTx Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $6.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

ADiTx Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.37). As a group, equities analysts expect that ADiTx Therapeutics will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp purchased a new position in ADiTx Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ADiTx Therapeutics by 12.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 10,229 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ADiTx Therapeutics by 16.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 197,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 28,058 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of ADiTx Therapeutics by 322.4% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 69,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 52,867 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ADiTx Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

ADiTx Therapeutics Company Profile

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc, a biotech company, develops technologies focuses on improving the health of the immune system through immune reprogramming and monitoring. It develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.

