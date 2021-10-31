ACoconut (AC) Price Tops $0.26 on Exchanges

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 31st. ACoconut has a market capitalization of $682,996.20 and $75,492.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ACoconut has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One ACoconut coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000418 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00040696 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 72.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About ACoconut

ACoconut is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

ACoconut Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ACoconut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

