Acadian Timber’s (ADN) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$21.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC reissued a sell rating and issued a C$17.00 target price on shares of Acadian Timber in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a C$18.00 target price on shares of Acadian Timber in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$18.38.

Shares of TSE ADN opened at C$18.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$307.37 million and a PE ratio of 9.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.63. Acadian Timber has a 52-week low of C$14.33 and a 52-week high of C$21.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.92.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$18.41 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Acadian Timber will post 1.1100001 earnings per share for the current year.

About Acadian Timber

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

