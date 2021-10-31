Abyss Price Tops $0.0317 on Major Exchanges (ABYSS)

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. One Abyss coin can now be purchased for about $0.0317 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges. Abyss has a market cap of $7.25 million and approximately $196,877.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Abyss has traded 12.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.38 or 0.00048446 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003035 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.34 or 0.00226463 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00011742 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.61 or 0.00096647 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004378 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Abyss

Abyss (ABYSS) is a coin. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. The official website for Abyss is abyss.finance . Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

