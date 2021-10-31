ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.75.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

ABB stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.04. 894,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,548,120. ABB has a 52 week low of $24.07 and a 52 week high of $38.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $67.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.86.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. ABB had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. ABB’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ABB will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in ABB by 141.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ABB by 288.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ABB by 145.8% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABB during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ABB by 200.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

