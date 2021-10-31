A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.86-2.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.474-3.503 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.41 billion.A. O. Smith also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.860-$2.900 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on AOS. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.17.

NYSE AOS traded up $2.38 on Friday, reaching $73.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,458,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,832. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.12. A. O. Smith has a fifty-two week low of $51.04 and a fifty-two week high of $73.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $914.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.31 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that A. O. Smith will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 51.85%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in A. O. Smith stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 53.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,047,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364,383 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.66% of A. O. Smith worth $75,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

