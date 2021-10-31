$99.27 Million in Sales Expected for LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) will report sales of $99.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for LSI Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $93.30 million and the highest is $105.24 million. LSI Industries posted sales of $70.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 41.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that LSI Industries will report full year sales of $384.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $383.36 million to $385.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $421.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow LSI Industries.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. LSI Industries had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $97.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.00 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

NASDAQ:LYTS opened at $7.44 on Friday. LSI Industries has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $11.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.81 million, a PE ratio of 35.43, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 64.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in LSI Industries by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 227,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 38,007 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in LSI Industries by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 813,334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,303,000 after purchasing an additional 14,814 shares during the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC grew its position in LSI Industries by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 37,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 8,810 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in LSI Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $1,031,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in LSI Industries by 249.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 18,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

