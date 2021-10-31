$86.96 Million in Sales Expected for Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) to post $86.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Coherus BioSciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $82.69 million to $91.23 million. Coherus BioSciences reported sales of $113.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will report full-year sales of $349.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $333.60 million to $360.59 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $400.67 million, with estimates ranging from $339.13 million to $457.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Coherus BioSciences.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 41.86% and a negative return on equity of 80.53%. The company had revenue of $87.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.65 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Maxim Group started coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coherus BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

In other Coherus BioSciences news, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell sold 3,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $58,917.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Healy sold 286,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $4,611,545.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 389,733 shares of company stock worth $6,479,172. 12.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coherus BioSciences during the second quarter worth $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the second quarter valued at $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 44.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 90.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the first quarter worth about $150,000.

NASDAQ:CHRS traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $16.73. 454,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,638. Coherus BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $12.21 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.52 and a 200-day moving average of $14.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 0.98.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

