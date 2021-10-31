750,000 Shares in Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) Bought by Boxer Capital LLC

Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,575,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NAUT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Skye Global Management LP purchased a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth $354,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth $505,000. 26.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nautilus Biotechnology stock opened at $5.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.89. Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.08 and a 52-week high of $25.89.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.12). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NAUT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

In related news, CFO Anna Mowry bought 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.71 per share, with a total value of $134,925.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew B. Murphy bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.56 per share, for a total transaction of $37,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 47,777 shares of company stock worth $367,204.

Nautilus Biotechnology Profile

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome.

