71,743 Shares in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 71,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.16% of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,499,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $367,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics stock opened at $8.52 on Friday. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $80.67.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Profile

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops IRX-2, a novel hd-IL-2 based therapy, to treat patients with cancer. IRX-2 delivers hd-IL-2 and other key cytokines to restore immune function in the tumor microenvironment, enabling the immune system to attack cancer cells.

