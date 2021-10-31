664,201 Shares in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 664,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,280,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Oscar Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the 1st quarter worth about $883,252,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Oscar Health by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Oscar Health by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,824,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,735,000 after purchasing an additional 559,947 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,419,000. Finally, Founders Fund V Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSCR opened at $17.28 on Friday. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.84.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $529.28 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OSCR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Oscar Health from $44.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Cowen started coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Oscar Health from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Oscar Health from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

In other news, CEO Mario Schlosser purchased 57,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,469.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,767.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dennis Weaver sold 3,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total transaction of $52,094.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,395,078 shares of company stock valued at $67,705,733.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

