$66.12 Million in Sales Expected for Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) to report $66.12 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Origin Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $66.30 million and the lowest is $65.95 million. Origin Bancorp reported sales of $67.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will report full-year sales of $272.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $271.50 million to $272.73 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $261.76 million, with estimates ranging from $258.90 million to $264.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Origin Bancorp.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.16. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 27.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Origin Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 429,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,241,000 after purchasing an additional 24,943 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Origin Bancorp by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,042,000 after buying an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Origin Bancorp by 12.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 256,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,880,000 after buying an additional 29,316 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Origin Bancorp by 370.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 186,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,901,000 after buying an additional 146,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Origin Bancorp by 1.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,395,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

Origin Bancorp stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.60. 52,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,820. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.10. Origin Bancorp has a one year low of $20.81 and a one year high of $46.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.55%.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

