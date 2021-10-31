$64.23 Million in Sales Expected for Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) will announce $64.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aterian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $60.06 million to $68.40 million. Aterian posted sales of $58.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aterian will report full year sales of $242.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $236.69 million to $248.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $323.32 million, with estimates ranging from $296.80 million to $349.84 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aterian.

Get Aterian alerts:

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $68.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.03 million. Aterian had a negative return on equity of 70.90% and a negative net margin of 75.72%.

ATER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Aterian from $5.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Aterian from $36.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Aterian from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aterian from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Aterian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aterian has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.21.

Shares of ATER stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.39. The company had a trading volume of 4,447,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,456,764. Aterian has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $48.99. The company has a market cap of $228.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 3.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.23.

In related news, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur, Llc sold 68,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $489,102.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 259,406 shares of company stock valued at $1,876,563 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATER. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Aterian in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Aterian in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Aterian during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Aterian during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Aterian during the second quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.82% of the company’s stock.

About Aterian

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: Management Fee

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aterian (ATER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aterian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aterian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.