563,400 Shares in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Bought by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 563,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,018,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.83% of bluebird bio at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,961,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $222,615,000 after buying an additional 163,556 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,909,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $188,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,571 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,643,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,862,000 after purchasing an additional 325,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,740,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,646,000 after purchasing an additional 318,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,187,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,952,000 after purchasing an additional 793,576 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of bluebird bio stock opened at $23.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.58. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.14 and a 1-year high of $59.32.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.26) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,675.98% and a negative return on equity of 66.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 96.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -12.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $41.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. William Blair started coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.94.

bluebird bio Profile

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

