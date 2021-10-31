50,000 Shares in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units (OTCMKTS:FTVIU) Bought by Whitebox Advisors LLC

Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units (OTCMKTS:FTVIU) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,027,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units in the 2nd quarter worth about $505,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units in the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,090,000.

Get FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units alerts:

FTVIU opened at $10.00 on Friday. FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $11.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.98.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTVIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units (OTCMKTS:FTVIU).

Receive News & Ratings for FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.