49,362 Shares in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Purchased by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 49,362 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $4,521,000. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06% of ITT as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 410.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 69,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,357,000 after acquiring an additional 55,822 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 6.9% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 99,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,023,000 after acquiring an additional 6,423 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 1.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,302 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the second quarter worth about $979,000. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the first quarter worth about $223,809,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $185,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ITT has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut ITT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on ITT from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on ITT from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.22.

Shares of NYSE ITT opened at $94.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.12, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.60. ITT Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.23 and a 1 year high of $101.32.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. ITT had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $691.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.43 million. On average, analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.50%.

ITT Profile

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

