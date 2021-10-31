48,486 Shares in Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX) Bought by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 48,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Apyx Medical during the second quarter worth $103,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apyx Medical during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apyx Medical by 16.8% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 127,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 18,409 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Apyx Medical by 2.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 160,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apyx Medical during the second quarter valued at $2,567,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Apyx Medical from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of APYX opened at $14.30 on Friday. Apyx Medical Co. has a twelve month low of $5.73 and a twelve month high of $14.60. The company has a market cap of $490.78 million, a P/E ratio of -34.88 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.54.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 million. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 37.10% and a negative return on equity of 24.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apyx Medical Co. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

About Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME).

