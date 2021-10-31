474 Shares in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Purchased by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 474 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WEX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in WEX by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,214,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $817,133,000 after acquiring an additional 72,529 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of WEX by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,314,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $693,471,000 after purchasing an additional 138,639 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of WEX by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,176,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $615,916,000 after purchasing an additional 791,028 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of WEX by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,118,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,848,000 after purchasing an additional 102,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in WEX by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,097,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,860,000 after acquiring an additional 112,824 shares during the last quarter.

WEX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on WEX from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on WEX from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.57.

Shares of WEX opened at $149.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. WEX Inc. has a one year low of $122.64 and a one year high of $234.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.67, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $176.47 and a 200 day moving average of $191.98.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.17. WEX had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. The company had revenue of $482.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. WEX’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

