$47.35 Million in Sales Expected for Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) to post $47.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Impinj’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $47.70 million and the lowest is $47.00 million. Impinj reported sales of $36.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Impinj will report full-year sales of $185.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $184.70 million to $185.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $223.20 million, with estimates ranging from $221.90 million to $224.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Impinj.

Get Impinj alerts:

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Impinj had a negative net margin of 30.79% and a negative return on equity of 41.67%. The firm had revenue of $45.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

PI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Impinj from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Impinj in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Impinj from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Impinj in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.56.

In other news, CFO Cary Baker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $86,209.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,624 shares of company stock valued at $555,686. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Impinj by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Impinj by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Impinj by 144.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Impinj by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Impinj in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. 86.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Impinj stock opened at $69.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.52 and a beta of 2.36. Impinj has a 52-week low of $25.16 and a 52-week high of $79.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.70.

Impinj Company Profile

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Impinj (PI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.