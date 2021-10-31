$419.05 Million in Sales Expected for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) to post sales of $419.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $388.10 million and the highest is $464.81 million. Park Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $98.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 327.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $1.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Park Hotels & Resorts.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 114.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.94 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Truist upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.89.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $75,192.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas D. Eckert purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.73 per share, for a total transaction of $177,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 4.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 7.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 9.1% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 248,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,112,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PK traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.53. 6,169,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,020,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $24.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.04.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

