$41.32 Million in Sales Expected for BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) will report $41.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $43.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $40.34 million. BioDelivery Sciences International posted sales of $39.44 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will report full-year sales of $169.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $165.70 million to $173.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $212.26 million, with estimates ranging from $206.40 million to $224.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BioDelivery Sciences International.

Get BioDelivery Sciences International alerts:

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $41.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.02 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 31.75%.

BDSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

BDSI traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $4.08. 665,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,941. The company has a market cap of $402.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.74. BioDelivery Sciences International has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $4.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.84 and its 200-day moving average is $3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDSI. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 47,636.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,934 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 11,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioDelivery Sciences International (BDSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.