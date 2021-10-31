3M (NYSE:MMM) PT Lowered to $192.00

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $195.00 to $192.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MMM. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of 3M from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $195.46.

NYSE MMM opened at $178.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. 3M has a 12-month low of $156.99 and a 12-month high of $208.95. The company has a market capitalization of $103.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $183.74 and its 200-day moving average is $194.22.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 67.73%.

In related news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total value of $1,280,574.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,286,675.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $621,262.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in 3M by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,132,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,163,394,000 after acquiring an additional 283,222 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in 3M by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,891,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,923,555,000 after acquiring an additional 265,185 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,307,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,042,349,000 after purchasing an additional 463,290 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 8.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,469,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,880,917,000 after purchasing an additional 750,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 16.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,678,000 after purchasing an additional 832,796 shares during the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

