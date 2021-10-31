346,002 Shares in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Acquired by Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 346,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,780,696,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd owned 0.11% of HCA Healthcare as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 277,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,300,000 after purchasing an additional 51,971 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 56,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,594,000 after purchasing an additional 15,959 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,447,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 336.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 67,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,972,000 after acquiring an additional 52,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 143.7% in the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 7,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 4,164 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HCA opened at $250.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.46. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.91 and a twelve month high of $263.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56. The company has a market capitalization of $80.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.63.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 257.41% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.54%.

In related news, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $10,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.57, for a total transaction of $102,074.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,846.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,427 shares of company stock worth $11,859,876 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.05.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

