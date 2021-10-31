$3.65 Million in Sales Expected for Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) will report sales of $3.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aptevo Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.80 million. Aptevo Therapeutics posted sales of $1.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will report full year sales of $13.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.03 million to $13.83 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $17.34 million, with estimates ranging from $14.69 million to $20.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aptevo Therapeutics.

Get Aptevo Therapeutics alerts:

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.06. Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 309.94% and a negative return on equity of 276.54%. The company had revenue of $3.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. QS Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 15,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 14,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,217,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 163.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APVO opened at $15.24 on Friday. Aptevo Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $60.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.12.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptevo Therapeutics (APVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.