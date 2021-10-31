2crazyNFT (2CRZ) Reaches Market Cap of $4.17 Million

2crazyNFT (CURRENCY:2CRZ) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. In the last seven days, 2crazyNFT has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. One 2crazyNFT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0425 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges. 2crazyNFT has a market cap of $4.17 million and approximately $698,092.00 worth of 2crazyNFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001653 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00068766 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.00 or 0.00072664 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.97 or 0.00099049 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60,531.33 or 0.99973703 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,207.82 or 0.06949638 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00023182 BTC.

2crazyNFT Coin Profile

2crazyNFT’s total supply is 497,620,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,213,123 coins. 2crazyNFT’s official Twitter account is @2crazylive

2crazyNFT Coin Trading

