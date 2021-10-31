290,600 Shares in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 290,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,984,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Academy Sports and Outdoors at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ASO. FMR LLC raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 244.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,277,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,099,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002,911 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 109.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,807,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040,145 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4,927.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,571,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520,087 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,898,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,871,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,498,000 after purchasing an additional 728,272 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ASO. Bank of America raised their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.36.

In other news, major shareholder 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr sold 18,645,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total value of $811,456,599.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Heather A. Davis sold 4,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $201,552.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,657,515 shares of company stock worth $811,991,119 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASO stock opened at $42.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.95. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $47.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.92. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 48.08% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO).

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.